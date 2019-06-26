DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy D. Holden bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $150,443.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,179.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $489,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and sold 138,922 shares worth $7,631,805. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.