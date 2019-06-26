Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Trading Up 8.2%

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s stock price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 792,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 845,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.51 million.

In other Depomed news, Director William Mckee sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $58,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 11,153.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Depomed were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

