Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.70 ($28.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.54 ($23.88).

ETR:LHA opened at €14.64 ($17.02) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12-month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.33.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

