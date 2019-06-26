Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 28th (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GASL opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

