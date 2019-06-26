Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $65.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Eagle Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $16,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,311.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 249,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 226,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 179,139 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

