Effect.AI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,823.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Bitbns, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. Effect.AI has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $12,823.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BitMart and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

