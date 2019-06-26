El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 255,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

