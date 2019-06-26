Emerald Crypto Price Reaches $0.0076 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $145,488.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

