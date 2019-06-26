Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Empire Resorts stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Empire Resorts has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $20.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 74.60% and a negative net margin of 68.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire Resorts by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

