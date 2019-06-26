Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.15. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.