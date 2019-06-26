Enerplus Corp Announces Jul 19 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a jul 19 dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

ERF traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$8.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.04.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$287.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$285.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.4984832 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.63.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

