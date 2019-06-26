Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.03 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $545.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.52. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

