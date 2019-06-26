EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EP Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). EP Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EP Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EP Energy.

EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EP Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of EP Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,428. EP Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

