Equity Residential Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.567 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Equity Residential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $79.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $392,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,839. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.52.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

