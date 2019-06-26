Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Down 19.7%

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) was down 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 66,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,063,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eros International from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $156.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eros International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eros International by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eros International by 980.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eros International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eros International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

