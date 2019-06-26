ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:ROBO)

ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP (ASX:ROBO) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of ETFs GLB ROBO ETF Units FP stock traded down A$0.71 ($0.50) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching A$57.88 ($41.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares.

