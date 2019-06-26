EveryCoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $477,908.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00275241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.06 or 0.01695285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00150429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00018841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000518 BTC.

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

