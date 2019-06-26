Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to post $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,817,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,681,000 after acquiring an additional 169,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,465,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,830,000 after acquiring an additional 510,958 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,436. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.