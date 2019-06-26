Financial Review: Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:WPM)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

This table compares Gold Reserve and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $51.57 million 3.51 $41.86 million N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $794.01 million 13.81 $427.11 million $0.48 51.27

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -19.14% -17.91% Wheaton Precious Metals 50.78% 3.86% 3.12%

Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gold Reserve does not pay a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gold Reserve and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 5 5 0 2.50

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.55%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Gold Reserve on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.