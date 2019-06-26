FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLIR. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of FLIR opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,426,148.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $526,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,586 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,826,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,374,000 after acquiring an additional 290,026 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 721,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 163,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

