Franklin Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

