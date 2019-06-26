FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. FTE Networks’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given FTE Networks an industry rank of 225 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get FTE Networks alerts:

Shares of FTNW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26. FTE Networks has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTE Networks (FTNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTE Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTE Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.