FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 12.5% Higher

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.18. 25,705,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average session volume of 1,538,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 570,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

