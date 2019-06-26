Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 15th

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

In related news, COO Curtis J. Myers sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $110,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $38,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $249,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

