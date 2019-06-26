Galileo Exploration (CVE:GXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Galileo Exploration Ltd (CVE:GXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $725,000.00 and a PE ratio of -8.33.

About Galileo Exploration (CVE:GXL)

Galileo Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Signal Gold property that consists of 79 lode mining claims located on the west edge of the Eureka District, Nevada.

