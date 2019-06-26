Gifto Price Reaches $0.0341 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, OKEx, Coinnest and BiteBTC. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00272572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.29 or 0.01693870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00149304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00018951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Allbit, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Bibox, CPDAX, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, Kryptono, BiteBTC, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Cobinhood and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

