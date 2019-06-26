Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 53000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.83.

About Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

