Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 179500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick; and an interest in the Golden Promise property covering an area of 1000 hectares located in Newfoundland gold belt.

