Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

GECC opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Peter A. Reed bought 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 115,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $945,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,143 shares of company stock valued at $128,876 and sold 743,000 shares valued at $6,349,612. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

