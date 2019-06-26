Halma (LON:HLMA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Halma to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.89) target price (up from GBX 1,390 ($18.16)) on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,185 ($15.48) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.25).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,056 ($26.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,872.27. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,050 ($26.79).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

