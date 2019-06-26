Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.40. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 2,768 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 19.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.