Head to Head Analysis: PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) & GP Strategies (OTCMKTS:GPX)

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures! and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! 23.53% -75.17% 93.43% GP Strategies 1.42% 7.70% 3.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures! and GP Strategies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $3.29 million 1.40 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A GP Strategies $515.16 million 0.47 $9.84 million $0.90 16.16

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.

Volatility & Risk

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GP Strategies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PCS Edventures! and GP Strategies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00

GP Strategies has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Given GP Strategies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.

Summary

GP Strategies beats PCS Edventures! on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

