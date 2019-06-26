Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark set a $50.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.54%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157,289 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.