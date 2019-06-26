HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect HENNES & MAURIT/ADR to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect HENNES & MAURIT/ADR to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.03. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

