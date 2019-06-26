Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Up 31.9% in June

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 832,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

MLHR traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 463,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,146. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.49. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.88%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 9,048 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $316,499.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,108 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $122,206.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at $375,781.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $642,857. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

