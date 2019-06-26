Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.88%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Herman Miller updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.77-0.81 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

MLHR stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 463,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.49. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 9,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $316,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 5,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $204,151.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,703.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $642,857. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

