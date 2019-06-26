Hive Project (HVN) Price Hits $0.0244 on Exchanges

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Project Token Profile

Hive Project’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

