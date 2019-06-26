iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.66. 18,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 202,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 96,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iCAD by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

