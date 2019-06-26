Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,835. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $49.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.