Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

INDB stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 29.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $97,528.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,083.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,727 shares of company stock worth $603,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Independent Bank by 40.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

