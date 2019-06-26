Insider Buying: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.37 per share, with a total value of $403,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 1,623,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,243. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.13 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

