Insider Selling: Alliance Mineral (ASX:A40) Insider Sells A$81,500.00 in Stock

Alliance Mineral (ASX:A40) insider Mark Turner sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12), for a total value of A$81,500.00 ($57,801.42).

A40 stock opened at A$0.15 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.38.

About Alliance Mineral

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia, South Africa, and Liberia. It explores for lithium and tantalum tenements, as well as iron ore. The company's principal project is the Bald Hill project that includes four mining leases, eight exploration licenses, eight prospecting licenses, and two tenement applications totaling 774 square metres, which is located to the southeast of Kambalda region in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

