Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 215,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,605. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider David B. Lyle purchased 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $116,001.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Day sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $194,873.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,364 shares of company stock worth $134,465. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.