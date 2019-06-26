Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 215,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,605. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, insider David B. Lyle purchased 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $116,001.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Day sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $194,873.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,364 shares of company stock worth $134,465. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
