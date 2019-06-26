iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,160,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 550,576 shares.The stock last traded at $46.94 and had previously closed at $46.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.8424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

