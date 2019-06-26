Iteris Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iteris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITI. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.36. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Iteris by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,457,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.