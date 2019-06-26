John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. 152,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.44 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $138,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,547.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

