John G. Biscanti Sells 2,500 Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Stock

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) VP John G. Biscanti sold 2,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,173 shares in the company, valued at $117,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Veritiv Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($2.11). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $10,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,366,000 after purchasing an additional 170,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 42.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 129,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Veritiv to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.