Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 18,565 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,565 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $2,684,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,872,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,765,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORN stock opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.86. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $149.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 16.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,833,000 after buying an additional 325,848 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 604.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 419.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 289,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

