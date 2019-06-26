Julie Brown Acquires 24,051 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown bought 24,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19) per share, with a total value of £426,905.25 ($557,827.32).

BRBY opened at GBX 1,797.50 ($23.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,801.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

BRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Burberry Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,908.93 ($24.94).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

