KekCoin (KEK) Price Hits $0.0900

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. KekCoin has a market cap of $964,668.00 and approximately $3,079.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00041540 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00021719 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.79 or 0.02334252 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

